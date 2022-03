The new bike path in Dunnellon really looks great. All along Delmaine in Citrus Springs, new sod was placed along all the new pavement. What I don’t understand is why the people who really wanted this bike path do not know how to use it. They would rather ride their bikes on the road, you know, where cars drive. I guess they do not realize there is a new paved bike path.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO