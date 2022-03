Exponent File Photo

A rape was reported to Purdue Police Monday morning, according to PUPD logs.

The incident happened at 1200 West State Street on Sunday night, Capt. Song Kang said.

The victim and the offender are a couple, Kang said, the victim told police the intercourse was nonconsensual, while the other party thought otherwise.

The investigation is ongoing and police will continue talking to all parties involved, Kang said.