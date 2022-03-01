ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sri Lanka Drops Pre Departure Testing

nitravelnews.com
 3 days ago

From today (1st March) fully vaccinated arrivals into Sri Lanka will not be required to...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy drops pre-travel testing for vaccinated Brits

As Italy prepares to end its Covid-related state of emergency, it has today dropped all pre-travel testing for vaccinated visitors from countries outside the EU.Changes to Italian travel rules from 1 March mean that non-EU travellers no longer need to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country if they have valid proof of full vaccination.This was already the case for visitors from countries within the EU.Meanwhile, unvaccinated arrivals can continue showing a negative Covid test result taken within 24 hours (antigen/lateral flow) or 48 hours (PCR test) to enter the country.An order from Italy’s health minister Roberto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Fully-vaccinated Britons to be allowed into Europe without pre-departure tests

All fully-jabbed British travellers will be allowed into the European Union without tests under a travel blueprint to be approved by the European Council on Tuesday. Children aged six to 18 who have not been fully jabbed will also be allowed to travel into EU countries provided that they have a negative pre-departure PCR test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Boosts Sri Lanka Service To Pre-Pandemic Levels

Qatar Airways has returned its Sri Lanka service to pre-pandemic levels after upping its schedule to the country. On February 24th, the airline added a fifth daily flight from Doha to Colombo to meet higher travel demand. Qatar Airways adds fifth daily flight to Sri Lanka. Qatar Airways is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Updates Guests on Upcoming Requirements

In a letter sent to booked guests, Norwegian Cruise Line has clarified its pre-cruise COVID-19 testing requirements and updated guests on vaccination requirements for children as well as the upcoming change in mask policies. Instead of two COVID-19 tests prior to embarkation, guests will only need a single test starting...
INDUSTRY
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person. While these cruise deals were originally scheduled to end yesterday, MSC Cruises has extended through the end of the month. MSC Cruises has some of the most beautiful cruise ships in the world with three based in Florida sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy