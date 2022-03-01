Sri Lanka Drops Pre Departure Testing

As Italy prepares to end its Covid-related state of emergency, it has today dropped all pre-travel testing for vaccinated visitors from countries outside the EU.Changes to Italian travel rules from 1 March mean that non-EU travellers no longer need to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country if they have valid proof of full vaccination.This was already the case for visitors from countries within the EU.Meanwhile, unvaccinated arrivals can continue showing a negative Covid test result taken within 24 hours (antigen/lateral flow) or 48 hours (PCR test) to enter the country.An order from Italy’s health minister Roberto...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO