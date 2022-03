The news that "The Atomic Clock," Gene Hoglan, was amicably stepping down as Testament's drummer was a profound bummer. He radiates nothing but positivity — a walking, drumming ray of sunshine — and his skills behind the kit helped add exciting new dynamics to the group's sound over the last decade. With the legendary Dave Lombardo back in the fold, however, a dream scenario for countless fans has now become a reality.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO