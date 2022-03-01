ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charity Scams to Support Ukrainians from Russian Invasion on the Rise

 7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – A warning against charity scams has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI). These illegitimate scams claim they are helping those affected by the Russian invasion in the Ukraine and expect donors to dig deep before researching the legitimacy of the so-called organization.

“Scammers see tragedies as a way to line their pockets at the expense of well-meaning citizens,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for DATCP’s Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Give generously to a charity if you are inclined, but always research an organization before sending money.”

Scammers falsely claiming to be a legitimate charity are invasive, using phone calls, text messages, emails, mail, or online solicitations to dupe well-meaning individuals into giving money to their “cause.” Most often they will use web addresses and aliases that mimic genuine charity organizations, which makes it difficult to spot. Remember that nearly all legitimate non-profit organizations’ websites will end in “.org.”

“We certainly encourage generosity to help the people in Ukraine but caution donors to avoid questionable appeals,” said Michelle Knuese, administrator for DFI’s Division of Corporate and Consumer Services. “With a little research and a few precautions, you can help protect yourself from scammers and make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity.”

Looking out for charity scams

The following list was compiled by the Wisconsin DFI and may help you steer clear of fraudulent transactions:

  • Watch for social media messages, e-mails, or text messages that claim to have exclusive information or photos. Clicking on attachments or clicking on links in these communications can expose your computer or phone to malicious software.
  • Look up charities by name at www.charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.
  • Use caution with any charities that have popped up since the invasion began. Research who will administer the funds, how they will be used, and if donations are tax-deductible.
  • Be leery of high-pressure pitches and requests to wire money.
  • Avoid donating cash or wiring money to people or organizations you don’t know.
  • If you are donating via a public fundraising website, often called “crowdfunding,” review the site’s safety and security policies before making a payment. While these sites typically have a number of safeguards in place for users, understand that there is no way to guarantee that the information posted is completely accurate or truthful.
  • If you question the legitimacy of a charity, seek out contact information for the operation rather than using the contact information provided in the pitch or search listing.

Under Wisconsin state law, most organizations soliciting for charitable donations must register and file an annual report with the DFI. To check if a charity is registered, visit the DFI website, email: DFICharitableOrgs@dfi.wisconsin.gov, or call: 608-267-1711.

For additional information or to file a complaint, visit the DATCP’s Consumer Protection Bureau at datcp.wi.gov, send an e-mail to DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or call the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-800-422-7128.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities.

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

