Makeup

GEKA Offers Turnkey Mascara Development and Packaging Services

beautypackaging.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEKA says that as “a pioneer of high precision beauty application solutions,” they know what it takes to achieve the perfect mascara...

www.beautypackaging.com

yankodesign.com

Sustainable waterfront infrastructure uses unique concrete technology to replace traditional rock ripraps

ECOncrete’s patented technology is used to replace inorganic concrete rock ripraps with durable and sustainable infrastructure to provide long-lasting protection for vulnerable shorelines. While ripraps are familiar sights, their structural formation and the effects they have on the environment are largely left unknown by the general public. Used to...
CONSTRUCTION
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Coors Light Leaves Six-Pack Plastic Rings for a Greener Packaging

Coors Light will no longer utilize the plastic rings that connected its six-packs in the past, instead opting for all-cardboard packaging. Compared to plastic, the cardboard will allow for a more "recyclable and sustainably" sourced material, which is in keeping with the company's objective of reducing its environmental effect by 2025.
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

Strawcture Eco Raises $375,000 In Seed Funding Round Led By Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations And Brigade REAP

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Sustainable construction startup, Strawcture Eco, on Thursday announced to have raised $375,000 in seed round led by Social Alpha, Villgro Innovations Foundations and Brigade REAP. The investment round also saw participation from Rahul Talwar and HNIs. “We are a building...
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

Save Foods Secures Leading Turkish Exporter As Commercial Customer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season. Kalyoncu, one of Turkey’s top exporters of fresh produce and currently responsible for 22% of the country’s fresh produce exports, expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 season. “The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction,” said Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods’ treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market.”
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber is also embarking on a circularity plan, collaborating with hotel and healthcare operators to develop second life channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalQVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysHigg and Apparel Impact Institute Partner on Carbon Reduction PlanBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

ACI Logistix improving consumer experience through speed, innovation

Five to 10 years ago, if delivery drivers were not wearing brown, purple or white, there would be cause for concern. Today, thanks to gig workers and big names like Amazon, consumers pay little attention to who brings packages to their door, as long as the process is consistent and seamless. Companies like ACI Logistix are using this broader approach to delivery as leverage in building their businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sourcing Journal

Organic Cotton Expert Slams ‘Certification Charade,’ Calls for ‘Sectoral Reinvention’

Click here to read the full article. The recent New York Times exposé “That Organic Cotton T-Shirt May Not Be as Organic as You Think’” should not be misinterpreted as an affront to farmers who choose to grow organically or the organic agricultural philosophy—in fact, it can and should be viewed as quite the opposite. Following what I imagine was a months-long and meticulous investigation, the piece should serve as a guidepost and wake-up call to proponents of organic agriculture around the world to demand more from the sector. This includes a directive for the key beneficiaries of organic cotton, including...
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Increase Collaboration to Overcome Supply Chain Challenges in Manufacturing

Supply chain disruption is easy for anyone to see, but the impact of the pandemic spreads far beyond toilet paper and household cleaner shortages. Since early 2020 and the emergence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), issues like material and labor shortages coupled with increased demand have impacted nearly every industry. In a 2021 survey, the Institute of Supply Management reported that 56% of respondents cited shipment delays as their top COVID-19 concern, up from 16% in March 2020. Forty-three percent of respondents said their main concern was limited raw materials or supplies availability.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Integrating Smart Sensors into the Food Supply Chain

Over the last two years, the global supply chain has grown more complicated, leading to an increase in consumer demand for traceability. This is especially relevant in the food industry, where inefficiencies in the supply chain have a direct impact on food waste. Monitoring each stage of the supply chain is essential for the supermarket and restaurant industries. A carefully monitored supply chain increases customer satisfaction, builds brand loyalty, optimizes the supply chain and keeps everyone satisfied.
FOOD & DRINKS
electrek.co

Nuvve partners with Swell Energy to provide residential and commercial customers with holistic, renewable EV charging management

Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new partnership with energy management provider Swell Energy Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies to accelerate EV adoption. The companies are combining Nuvve’s cloud-based vehicle-to-grid EV charging technology with Swell’s solar energy and battery storage to create one holistic system for both residential and commercial customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

Samsung recognized for sustainability with two EPA awards

As increasing the sustainability of our modern lifestyles becomes an ever more significant concern, it’s important that we recognize those who make an effort to reduce the impact of humans on our planet. That’s why it’s great to see that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given Samsung Electronics two awards in recognition of the company’s accomplishments as a sustainability leader and innovator.
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fruits and Vegetables Market size in Morocco to grow by USD 126 Mn | Evolving opportunities in non-organic segment | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Morocco is expected to increase by USD 126 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.77% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe a year-over-year growth of 2.24% in 2022. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Company Aims to Help Carbon Initiative by Creating Diamonds

High end gemstone production companies are extra concerned with shimmery jagged shards in the soil surface than with atmospheric carbon emanations. However, one gemstone firm is attempting to remake the jewels as a critical weapon in the environment combat by burgeoning precious stones from carbon absorbed directly from the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT

