ABA Showcases Aluminum Packaging

Developed by a veteran in the logistics industry, the RMB2000’s revolutionary design is perfect to meet a wide range of today’s diverse mail and parcel receiving needs. Mailboxes offered on the market today are flimsy and fall apart only after a short time. Fortunately, the RMB2000 uses high-density polyethylene and is coated with a UV stabilizer, which will give many years of reliable service. Moreover, its strong and durable design along with its patented vertical flagging system provides a safe and reliable receptacle. This is great if you live in a rural or suburban area. It also looks great beside your porch or at the end of your driveway. Finally, this gadget is also appealing to the eye as it has a matte finish with 2 simple compartments.

