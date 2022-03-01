ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ABA Showcases Aluminum Packaging

beautypackaging.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABA offers eco-friendly, 100% recyclable aluminum bottle and jar packages, certified PCR content plastic bottles, tubes and jars, and PCR content glass bottles and jars....

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Origin Materials to Build $750 Million Sustainable Materials Facility in Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. The facility will produce carbon-negative materials used to make PET plastic for packaging, textiles, apparel, and hydrothermal carbon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Lenzing's Krishna Manda Is Working to 'Embed' Sustainability CompanywideGo Green: Plant-Based Alt Leather Gets Vegan Thumbs UpSustainability Science: Ensuring Recycled Polyester Claims Are GenuineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOUISIANA STATE
GeekyGadgets

Versatile Japanese aluminum anhydrous cooking pot

If you are searching for a lightweight versatile aluminum alloy Japanese anhydrous cooking pot. Anhydrous cooking does not require water to be added to the pot and relies on the water contained in the food itself, providing a much more healthy nutritious meal. You may be interested in a new versatile design made in Higashiosaka-shi, Japan. The cooking pot can be used at home or on your next adventure outdoors and provides 8 different ways to cook.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Pcr#Rodman Media
The News-Gazette

Draperies & Interiors By Design

Welcome to Draperies & Interiors by Design, your one-stop shop for custom interior home and commercial design. Specializing in custom window treatments, furniture, wallcovering, upholstery, bedding, and more, Draperies & Interiors is sure to have the items to help make your house a home!. Product & Brand Offerings. Blinds, Shutters,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
technologynetworks.com

Simple Aluminum Nanoparticles Boost Hydrogen Generation

Aluminum is a highly reactive metal that can strip oxygen from water molecules to generate hydrogen gas. Its widespread use in products that get wet poses no danger because aluminum instantly reacts with air to acquire a coating of aluminum oxide, which blocks further reactions. For years, researchers have tried...
CHEMISTRY
Gadget Flow

RMB2000 has enough room & a revolutionary design to meet your diverse mail & package needs

Developed by a veteran in the logistics industry, the RMB2000’s revolutionary design is perfect to meet a wide range of today’s diverse mail and parcel receiving needs. Mailboxes offered on the market today are flimsy and fall apart only after a short time. Fortunately, the RMB2000 uses high-density polyethylene and is coated with a UV stabilizer, which will give many years of reliable service. Moreover, its strong and durable design along with its patented vertical flagging system provides a safe and reliable receptacle. This is great if you live in a rural or suburban area. It also looks great beside your porch or at the end of your driveway. Finally, this gadget is also appealing to the eye as it has a matte finish with 2 simple compartments.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Gadget Flow

Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex has a customizable loft

Rest all night long with the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex. Designed for side sleepers, it keeps your neck and spine aligned thanks to its intuitive curved design. Made in the USA with the finest natural ingredients, it has a natural Talalay latex filling that provides breathability with its open-cell structure that regulates temperature. Naturally resistant to dust mites, the natural latex provides consistent support and pressure relief. And the purpose-made filling has a smooth, uniform consistency that never creates any bumps. Moreover, the organic cotton-blend outer cover is easy to remove for machine washing. Finally, you can personalize your head position, spine alignment, and neck and shoulder positions with the built-in customizable loft. Simply unzip the cover to change its firmness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXAN

Best slim can koozie

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter what the weather is like outside, we all like our drinks to be cool and to stay chilled as we drink them. A slim can koozie not only insulates 12-ounce cans against the ambient temperature but also from the heat from your hand as you hold it. They also stop drinks from sweating and becoming slippery or causing pooling on tables — a problem that is compounded in humid climes.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

8 Best Wood Moisture Meters

Woodworkers need a wood moisture meter to avoid building with wood that later warps or shrinks. Here are some of the best. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
Gadget Flow

Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel and Serving Board is lightweight and launches pizza into the oven

Transfer pizzas easily into the oven with the Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel and Serving Board. Made from bamboo, this kitchen accessory is lightweight and resists moisture. That way, the pizza dough doesn’t stick to the peel for smooth, stress-free transfers. What’s more, this pizza peel/serving board combo comes in 3 sizes—12, 14, and 16 inches. So no matter how many guests you’re serving, you can have a pizza peel that’s just the right size. Meanwhile, the Ooni Bamboo Pizza Peel has tapered edges ensuring it slides smoothly under pizza bases. Additionally, you can use it as a serving board to dish up your creations straight out of the oven. Moreover, it’s the ideal accessory for Ooni’s easy-to-use pizza ovens. Take your pizza game to a whole new level with this tool.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Amazon Aware Collection includes carbon neutral apparel, beauty products, and more

Shop more sustainably when you have the Amazon Aware Collection. This series consists of men’s and women’s apparel, bed and bath products, household essentials, and more all with organic and recycled materials. Consisting of a wide category of products, it delivers an array of goods all certified carbon neutral. Plus, each product meets the Climate Pledge Friendly program design. More specifically, the Amazon Aware Collection includes bath towels and bedsheets in the bed and bath sector. Or stock up on cleaning cloths, napkins, toilet paper, and facial tissues from the household section. There’s even an abundance of t-shirts, jackets, shorts, dresses, pants, sweaters, sweatpants, socks, and more apparel for both men and women. Overall, upgrade your wardrobe and home accessories and essentials with peace of mind that you’re helping the planet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry acquires Minnesota manufacturer

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc-based company is growing. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF) announced its acquisition of castings manufacturer DEE, Inc. in Crookston, Minnesota. This move will allow both companies to expand their operations and create new opportunites with increased capacity. “We are thrilled to welcome DEE into the WAF family,”...
MANITOWOC, WI
Gadget Flow

Urwerk UR-112 men’s luxury watch provides an innovative, luxury way to view time

Read the time in a new light with the Urwerk UR-112 men’s luxury watch. It uses a series of rotating aluminum prisms for hours on the left-hand side and minutes on the right. The beauty of this men’s luxury watch lies in its complex gears and near-manic assemble precision. Weighing 25.5 grams, it offers fully digital time displays, from hours down to seconds. Moreover, the double planetary system bears 4 satellites each. It’s a double or nothing challenge for the watchmaker who is betting with microns. Finally, the Urwerk UR-112 glows beautifully in the dark, enabling it to shine night and day. Overall, upgrade your jewelry to a luxurious accessory that will turn heads and have you evaluating how you perceive time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

A Vancouver Company Is Making Furniture Out of Chopsticks

What do you first think of when you think of recycling? Metal, glass and paper are likely the first things that come to mind, whether you’re looking at a labeled garbage can in a coffee shop or dragging a recycling bin to the curb. But the full spectrum of the previously-used items that can be transformed into something new is a lot bigger than that, and includes everything from sneakers to old electronics.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Begins Selling Its Own Sustainable Apparel

Click here to read the full article. The marketplace’s new Amazon Aware line covers items across apparel, home and beauty, including dresses, T-shirts and tank tops. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSanMar Debuts New Innovations in Sustainable ApparelOrganic Cotton Expert Slams 'Certification Charade,' Calls for 'Sectoral Reinvention'Oeko-Tex at 30: Taking the Next Step with 'Responsible Business' CertificationBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy