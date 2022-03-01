ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Danny Moses of 'Big Short' fame delivers market warning as banks get slammed

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Moses, Moses Ventures founder, on whether there's...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Options Action: Bed Bath & Beyond

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw sees a bullish blizzard of options activity on Bed Bath & Beyond. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Courtney Dominguez, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Motley Fool

$1 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way: Here's Where 1 Big Bank Is Placing a Bet

J.P. Morgan has set up shop in Decentraland's Metajuku mall. The selection of Decentraland by the big bank appears to recognize the metaverse-platform's status as a leader. It won't be surprising if J.P. Morgan establishes a presence in other metaverse platforms in the future. You’re reading a free article with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Short#Moses Ventures#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Oil producers in a 'dire situation' and unable to ramp up output, says Oxy CEO

U.S producers were largely expecting to keep oil production flat this year, and in the face of surging crude prices output can't just be ramped up, said Oxy CEO Vicki Hollub. The oil-rich Permian Basin faces significant challenges in boosting output, according to Hollub. But it's the only shale basin in the U.S. that can increase production, she said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy