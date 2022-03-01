Danny Moses of 'Big Short' fame delivers market warning as banks get slammed

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw sees a bullish blizzard of options activity on Bed Bath & Beyond. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Courtney Dominguez, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
There are signs of relief for stocks that could individually, or together, result in a sustained rally, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation continue to roil markets. "You do not need the whole parade of positives to play out, because we only have...
BILL Gates has issued a stark warning to fans of Elon Musk about the dangers posed by investing in cryptocurrencies. In an interview, the 66-year-old Microsoft founder said that the crypto market was a huge risk for anyone with less cash than Musk. That's just about everyone when you consider...
Rising prices at the gas pump will likely hurt cigarette demand, according to Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain. He estimated that a 1% increase in oil prices will cause U.S. cigarette volume to slide by 0.1%. The Russian war in Ukraine has driven prices for oil higher in recent days. Rising...
J.P. Morgan has set up shop in Decentraland's Metajuku mall. The selection of Decentraland by the big bank appears to recognize the metaverse-platform's status as a leader. It won't be surprising if J.P. Morgan establishes a presence in other metaverse platforms in the future. You’re reading a free article with...
Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research, joins the 'Halftime Report' to say he believes we're in a stagflationary environment. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the traders, Liz Young, Joe Terranova, Josh Brown and Stephen Weiss.
"Nobody is watching the State of the Union," Musk said in an email to CNBC. The lack of a mention by Biden leading into Musk's latest comments comes after CNBC reported on the ongoing battle between a billionaire and a commander in chief. The feud between President Joe Biden and...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday cautioned investors that buying the dip on high-growth tech stocks is a losing strategy in today's turbulent market. "There's still plenty of other stocks out there, but if you're still betting on these bouncing back … I don't think it's going to work," the "Mad Money" host said.
Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are facing a trial over the company's 2018 CEO pay package. Shareholder Richard J. Tornetta sued Tesla alleging that Musk's pay was excessive and that its authorization by the board amounted to a breach of its fiduciary duty. The trial is scheduled to begin at...
Snap-On's localized production has helped insulate the company against supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures, CEO Nick Pinchuk told CNBC on Tuesday. "One of the advantages Snap-On has always had is we tend to make in the markets where we sell," Pinchuk said. NAM's Jay Timmons told CNBC later in...
I started my 12-year career at Google in 2006, where I held positions as chief of staff and executive business partner. Before that, I worked at Amazon as an executive business partner to Jeff Bezos. After spending so much time with some of the world's most successful and influential leaders,...
XPO Logistics plans to become solely a trucking company, spinning off its high-tech truck brokerage business into a separate publicly traded firm. "This is one great company becoming two great companies." XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs told CNBC. The remaining trucking business will retain current management, including Jacobs, the...
U.S producers were largely expecting to keep oil production flat this year, and in the face of surging crude prices output can't just be ramped up, said Oxy CEO Vicki Hollub. The oil-rich Permian Basin faces significant challenges in boosting output, according to Hollub. But it's the only shale basin in the U.S. that can increase production, she said.
There are fears that high oil prices will be highly recessionary, destroy oil demand and slow down a lot of economies, said Paul Sankey of Sankey Research. The firm sees oil trading in a range of $100 per barrel to $150 per barrel until the situation in Ukraine is resolved, according to a research note.
High-growth tech stocks were already getting pummeled before Russian's invasion of the Ukraine. The skid has only gotten worse. "The mood of the market right is real foul right now for good reasons," Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman told CNBC's "Mad Money" last week. The selloff has hit cloud software, e-commerce,...
Ray Dalio has a net worth of $20 billion. He recently came under fire for his comments on CNBC about China's human rights abuses. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are each publicly vying to show Pennsylvania voters that they're China hawks and pro-Trump America First candidates, despite both having a reported business history associated with China.
