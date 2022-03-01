Danny Moses of 'Big Short' fame delivers market warning as banks get slammed

U.S producers were largely expecting to keep oil production flat this year, and in the face of surging crude prices output can't just be ramped up, said Oxy CEO Vicki Hollub. The oil-rich Permian Basin faces significant challenges in boosting output, according to Hollub. But it's the only shale basin in the U.S. that can increase production, she said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO