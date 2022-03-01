ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry says goodbye to Jarvis Landry for the second time

By Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal
INDIANAPOLIS — It sounded as if Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said goodbye to receiver Jarvis Landry for the second time on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets on Feb. 22, Landry said he had put the ball in Cleveland’s court in regards to his future ahead of a scheduled meeting between the Browns and his agent this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Berry responded to Landry’s social media posts with another non-committal response.

“Jarvis, he’s been a productive player for us the past four years, a big part of helping us turn the tide , and everything like that,” Berry said at the Indiana Convention Center. “You know, the next couple weeks are big for us in terms of assessing the entirety of the roster. But Jarvis has been a key veteran for us, a key producer, and we’re really grateful for all that.”

Pressed on whether he sees Landry as a member of the Browns in 2022, Berry said, “I’m not going to any of our specific planning or anything along those lines. But Jarvis has been a key veteran for us for a number of years.”

Berry's commitment continues: Browns GM Andrew Berry still 'fully' expects Baker Mayfield to be team's starter in 2022

That was as vague as Berry’s postseason wrapup on Jan. 11 .

On that day, Berry said of Landry, “I think everybody on this call knows how much respect that we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he’s meant for our team and organization over the past several years. He’s been a productive player for us since the day that we traded for him and he’s been really a key piece in how the team and organization have evolved over the last several years.”

Five-time Pro Bowler Landry, 29, seems a likely salary cap casualty. He is set to make $15.1 million in salary and bonuses, with a salary-cap hit of $16.38 million in 2022, according to OverTheCap.com. But if he’s cut, the Browns will be forced to absorb only $1.5 million in dead cap money.

Restructuring is a possibility, but Landry might not be willing to take a major pay cut with incentives that could be compromised by another poor season from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Other teams may consider Landry a key piece to bolster their playoff push.

Landry told the Browns he would like to stay when he wrote on Twitter on Feb. 22.

“But if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," Landry said.

Receiver sends Twitter message: Jarvis Landry says he told Browns he'd like to stay after playing more hurt than he let on

Landry played in 12 games for the 8-9 Browns and led the team with 52 receptions for 570 yards. But he produced two receiving touchdowns and two more rushing after catching 72 passes for 840 yards and three scores, with another on the ground, in the Browns’ 12-5 season in 2020.

Spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Week 2 this season, Landry said he came back too soon and battled other problems.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise," Landry tweeted. "Then came back way too early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

Season wrapup: Browns notebook: GM Andrew Berry offers what sounds like a goodbye to receiver Jarvis Landry

"Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted. ... I GAVE EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING.”

Landry may be ready to part ways with Mayfield after Landry’s close friend and former LSU teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., forced his way out of Cleveland in November and won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry says goodbye to Jarvis Landry for the second time

