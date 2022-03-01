ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albea Shows Wide Variety of Sustainable Tubes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Luxe Pack LA, Albea featured their wide variety of sustainable tubes. The collection included offerings...

TheDailyBeast

Shop Sustainably With Amazon’s New Aware Collection

As a part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the mega e-tailer has launched a new eco-friendly lifestyle brand, Amazon Aware that consists of beauty, clothing, and home goods that are all certified carbon neutral and meet Climate Pledge Friendly program design and manufacturing standards (vetted by third-party organizations including Climate Partner, Ecologo, and more).
SHOPPING
Vogue

Can Fashion Shows Ever Be Sustainable?

As the autumn/winter 2022 fashion show season gathers momentum in Milan and Paris, the increase in physical shows on the calendars suggests a return to business as usual. Except, it can’t be business as usual, say activists campaigning for a more sustainable fashion industry. “A 20-minute event that takes six months to create?” counters Orsola de Castro, co-founder of advocacy organisation Fashion Revolution. “It’s unsustainable.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grist

The most ‘sustainable’ garment is the one that shows its wear, proudly

This article is part of Ask Umbra’s guide on How to Dress for the Planet. To attempt to buy “sustainable” clothing in 2022 is to face a carnival’s worth of smoke and mirrors — that is, if you’re buying new. Any consumer seeking to verify the various promises of “recycled fabric,” “climate-positive cotton,” or “non-toxic dyes” will find themselves stymied, because there’s perilous little in the way of enforceable standards for environmental responsibility in the fashion industry. And even if any of these claims are true, there is a momentous quantity of research required to find out if they actually matter.
ENVIRONMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Origin Materials to Build $750 Million Sustainable Materials Facility in Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. The facility will produce carbon-negative materials used to make PET plastic for packaging, textiles, apparel, and hydrothermal carbon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHow Lenzing's Krishna Manda Is Working to 'Embed' Sustainability CompanywideGo Green: Plant-Based Alt Leather Gets Vegan Thumbs UpSustainability Science: Ensuring Recycled Polyester Claims Are GenuineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOUISIANA STATE
NYLON

7 3-Dimensional Nail Art Ideas That Are About To Take Over 2022

Over the past few years, nail art has gotten more decorative and our acrylics have only gotten longer. We’ve seen a gradual turn towards more abstract and creative designs as people have been able to visit salons again and are also craving new outlets for creativity and expression. In the realm of earthly designs, we’ve seen crocodile nails and thermal nails having major moments. On the otherworldly side of the spectrum, psychedelic celestial designs have also been trending. Euphoria’s nail artist, Natalie Minerva has even said she’s calling surrealism as the biggest nail design trend of 2022. So with all that in mind, it’s only natural that the next phase is for nails to take up more horizontal space—introducing 3D nail art.
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

This badass Vyrus bike custom kit turns the eye candy ride into a predatory monster

Vyrus, the exclusive Italian motorcycle manufacturer having its roots in Coriano, Italy is an avant-garde when it comes to innovative bike designs. For more than thirty years the Italian craftsmanship has shaped the niche for the brand known to dress up the Ducati powertrain into machines that set any night-time highway on fire. The high-performance motorcycle outfit has a knack for creating extremely sharp two-wheelers that appeal to young riders.
CARS
Family Handyman

8 Best Truck Tool Boxes

A truck tool box keeps your equipment safe and dry whether you're driving to the hardware store or spending all day at a remote jobsite. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CARS
Family Handyman

10 Woodworking Portable Power Tools for DIYers

Bring the tool to the project instead of the project to the tool! Portable power tools open up endless opportunities for woodworkers. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Leading Manufacturer of Cubicle Curtain Systems PRVC Systems Announces Wide Variety of Fabric for Cubicle Curtains

PRVC Systems announced earlier last week that the company has introduced a couple of new fabrics for its hospital curtain tracks or cubicle curtains. The new fabrics will make cleaning hospital curtains easier; they are more stain-resistant and durable. The so-called tone-on-tone PRVC Systems offer cubicle curtain fabric from some of the leading mills in the country. The company has said that hospitals and health care centers can also request samples or ask for fabric specifications if they have a particular project for which it is needed.
BUSINESS
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Amazon Aware Collection includes carbon neutral apparel, beauty products, and more

Shop more sustainably when you have the Amazon Aware Collection. This series consists of men’s and women’s apparel, bed and bath products, household essentials, and more all with organic and recycled materials. Consisting of a wide category of products, it delivers an array of goods all certified carbon neutral. Plus, each product meets the Climate Pledge Friendly program design. More specifically, the Amazon Aware Collection includes bath towels and bedsheets in the bed and bath sector. Or stock up on cleaning cloths, napkins, toilet paper, and facial tissues from the household section. There’s even an abundance of t-shirts, jackets, shorts, dresses, pants, sweaters, sweatpants, socks, and more apparel for both men and women. Overall, upgrade your wardrobe and home accessories and essentials with peace of mind that you’re helping the planet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

10 Screwdriver Types Every Toolbox Should Have

Every DIYer's toolbox needs screwdrivers, but which ones? Here's a rundown of the screwdriver types you're most likely to need around the house. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SCIENCE
Gadget Flow

Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex has a customizable loft

Rest all night long with the Sleep Artisan Luxury Side Sleeper Pillow with Natural Latex. Designed for side sleepers, it keeps your neck and spine aligned thanks to its intuitive curved design. Made in the USA with the finest natural ingredients, it has a natural Talalay latex filling that provides breathability with its open-cell structure that regulates temperature. Naturally resistant to dust mites, the natural latex provides consistent support and pressure relief. And the purpose-made filling has a smooth, uniform consistency that never creates any bumps. Moreover, the organic cotton-blend outer cover is easy to remove for machine washing. Finally, you can personalize your head position, spine alignment, and neck and shoulder positions with the built-in customizable loft. Simply unzip the cover to change its firmness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
domino

This IKEA Room Divider DIY Puts Leftover Wallpaper to Stylish Use

Faced with the now familiar dilemma of her work-from-home setup encroaching on the rest of her open-concept living room, Sally Smallwood did the one thing she could: She went to IKEA and bought a room divider. But while the collage artist’s emails were no longer staring at her after-hours, the plain black screen left a lot be desired on the design front.
INTERIOR DESIGN

