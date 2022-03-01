ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn the first episode of the Real Chi - Real Talk podcast, hosts...

freespiritmedia.org

Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
XXL Mag

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Become First Rappers to Win a Grammy – Hip-Hop’s Biggest Milestones in Music History

For Black History Month this year, Rémy Martin teams up with XXL to celebrate 10 important moments in hip-hop history. Through the years, Rémy Martin has created a synonymous relationship between cognac and music culture by representing celebration and entertainment seamlessly. In honor of hip-hop’s nearly 50-year existence, host DJ Suss One, XXL Awards Board members Kendell "Sav" Freeman, Vice President/Co-Head of Urban Music at Arista Records; Sydney Margetson, Senior Vice President of Publicity at Atlantic Records; and Traci Adams, Executive Vice President of Promotion at Epic Records, revisit DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince becoming the first rappers to win a Grammy award in 1989, as a monumental milestone in the genre.
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T Co-Signs Jim Jones & Fabolous’ ‘Diet Coke’ Freestyle - Despite Dipset Rapper's Slander

Pusha T only dropped his new single “Diet Coke” on February 8, but rappers are already hopping on Kanye West and 88-Keys’ instrumental. Dipset’s own Jim Jones took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 16) to share a video of himself and Fabolous freestyling over the beat in the studio. Jones wrote in the caption, “Woke up and chose violence. Diet Coke freestyle #CokeZero. me n @myfabolouslife #fitLitFam. NYC this Wht we on bout to get spooky out here. Bout to start bombin.”
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
Complex

These Are the Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artists of 2021, Per New Report

The Throne took the throne this past year when it came to hip-hop’s top earners, according to former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg. Jay-Z and the artist formerly known as Kanye West topped Greenburg’s list (as shared by Vibe) of the highest paid hip-hop acts of 2021, earning a reported $470 million and $250 million, respectively. Diddy placed behind them at $75M, with Drake raking in $5M during his Certified Lover Boy run.
Complex

Pusha-T Confirms Jay-Z Feature on New Album

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Pusha-T revealed that he’s got a collaboration with Jay-Z on his next album. Speaking with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, Pusha discussed his history with Jay before mentioning that he’s “got three songs with him now.” He previously worked with Hov on Kanye West’s “So Appalled,” and the two joined forces for his 2016 track “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” After mentioning his three songs with Jay, he said that one of the songs is “something from my new album.”
KRMG

The killings of 2 aspiring NYC rappers spark debate about a controversial rap genre

NEW YORK — The deaths of two young aspiring rappers last week have reinvigorated the debate about drill music, a popular subgenre of rap, and its connection to violence. Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old aspiring rapper from the Bronx known as CHII WVTTZ, was shot and killed Sunday morning while leaving a recording studio in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant.
UV Cavalier Daily

Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and the legacy of neo-soul

“[Music is] going through a rebirthing process, and I found myself being one of the midwives,” said Erykah Badu after the 1997 release of her first album, “Baduizm,” which turned 25 two weeks ago. As Black History Month comes to a close, it becomes increasingly important to remember the contributions of Black artists like Badu — often referred to as the “Godmother of Neo-Soul.” Through her work, she would go on to influence an entire generation of successful, genre-bending artists driven by her experimentation, from Frank Ocean to Ari Lennox.
