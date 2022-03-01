ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Hoppy Kercheval: Light now comes from the Ukrainian people (Opinion)

By hkercheval
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

The Prussian military strategist Carl von Clausewitz said, “Everything takes a different shape when we pass from abstractions to reality.”. In the abstract, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appeared to be no contest. Russia has almost 900,000 active military personnel, about five times the size of the Ukrainian military. Russia has an...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cold War#Russian World#Prussian#Ukrainians#Congress#European Union#The Associated Press
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy