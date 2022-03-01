ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L. Jackson: ‘I Should’ve Won’ an Oscar, but Oscars Don’t Get ‘Asses in Seats’ Like I Do

By Zack Sharf
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson has a message for the Academy and it has nothing to do with the current drama surrounding the reformatted 94th Academy Awards telecast. Instead, Jackson wants Oscar voters to know that he should have an Academy Award under his belt at this point in his career. Although Jackson...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson hits out at Joe Rogan over his use of the N-word: ‘It’s not the context, dude’

Samuel L Jackson has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan after resurfaced footage showed the podcaster using the N-word multiple times.Earlier this month, Grammy award-winner India Arie called out Rogan for his “language around race”.The musician posted a compilation of clips that showed Rogan using the N-word 22 times in previous episodes of his hugely popular podcast.Following backlash to the video, Rogan apologised for using the racial slur – calling it “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly” – but insisted he was not racist.“I know for most people there’s no...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Takes Shot at the Academy Awards After Oscar Snub

Samuel L. Jackson took a shot at The Academy Awards after that snub so long ago. Fans will recall that the beloved actor has only been nominated for the Oscars once, back in 1995 for Pulp Fiction. In a recent interview with The Times, he seemed to think that was a shame and a lot of The Academy's problems were of their own making. As they scramble to bring the 94th edition of the show together, there have been difficulties securing a host. Along with those issues, were the cutting of certain awards being presented on the telecast. It's all in flux at the moment. But, Jackson also seems keen to defend the big blockbusters that certain cinema fans have singled out as "what's wrong with the movies these days." In the lead-up to the nominees, a lot of fans sitting at home were hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be one of the names called for Best Picture. When that didn't happen, a lot of people online were disappointed, and Jackson was one of them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PennLive.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet reconcile their marriage

On one hand, some people may be upset and a little heartbroken that hotties Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are both back off the market. Though, many others may be happy to see one of Hollywood’s hottest couples ever back together. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Momoa and Bonet announced...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Paul Scofield
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
Chazz Palminteri
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Elle

Miley Cyrus Is Unrecognisable With A Half-Up Bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it would be 'chameleon.' The singer has rocked so many different looks, and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Governors Awards#Film Star#Times
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child; ‘16 and Pregnant’ star dies; more: Buzz

“Mother!” star Jennifer Lawrence is officially a mom. TMZ reports the 31-year-old Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles County, months after she confirmed she was pregnant. The baby’s gender, name and exact date of birth have not been announced, but sources told TMZ she had a baby shower at the end of January. It’s the first kid for JLaw and her husband, art dealer Cooke Maroney. The couple get married in 2019.
Hypebae

Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion to make ‘F–king’ R-rated film debut

She’s more than just a real hot girl. Megan Thee Stallion is taking her act from arena stages to the big screen as she makes her film debut in the raunchy musical comedy “F- -king Identical Twins.”. The project also stars Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), two-time Emmy-winner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy