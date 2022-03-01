ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Man charged with gun in SIUE residence hall

By Scott Cousins
 7 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Belleville man was charged Monday with assault and having a handgun in a residence hall at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville last week.

Juwaun T. Farmer, 20, of Belleville, was charged with unlawful use of weapons in a school, a Class 3 felony; aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was presented by the SIUE Police Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 26 Farmer, who is under 21, allegedly was found to be carrying a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun in Prairie Hall, one of the residence halls at SIUE He also is accused of pointing the handgun at another person.

Bail was set at $40,000.

In an unrelated incident, a Troy man was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer.

Ryan D. Curnayn, 42, of Troy, was charged with disarming a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of disorderly conduct, both Class C misdemeanors.

The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25 Curnayn allegedly attempted to take a Taser from a Madison County sheriff’s deputy, resisted another deputy’s attempts to place him under arrest and threatened “physical harm” to another person.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Other felony charges filed Feb. 28 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office include:

• Reginald D. Owens, 21, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. On Feb. 26 Owens allegedly had a reported stolen SCCY CPX2 9 mm handgun. Bail was set at $50,000.

• Dane K. Reed III, 24, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. On Feb. 27 Reed allegedly had a Taurus 9 mm  handgun without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or concealed carry permit. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Stephen E. Blanchard, 23, of Collinsville, was charged with public indecency, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. On Feb. 22 Blanchard allegedly exposed himself within 500 feet of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School while children were present. Bail was set at $30,000.

Peter And Paul
