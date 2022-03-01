ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Wood River man again charged with domestic battery

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
 7 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River man with four prior convictions for domestic battery in 2019 was charged with felony domestic battery on Monday.

Trenton A. Robertson, 31, of Wood River, was charged Feb. 28 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions), a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 27 Robertson allegedly pushed a household or family member to the ground.

It was noted he has four prior convictions for domestic battery out of Madison County in 2019.

Bail was set at $75,000.

Other domestic battery and assault charges filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office include:

• Shelley J. Meyers, 37, of O’Fallon, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. On Feb. 25 Meyers allegedly struck an Edwardsville police officer in the chest with a closed fist, and kicked the officer in the leg. Bail was set at $20,000.

• Robby J. Layton, 43, of Wood River, was charged with domestic battery (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. On Feb. 27 Layton allegedly grabbed a 15-year-old household or family member. He has a 2005 conviction for domestic battery out of Madison County. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Shawn Q. Singleton, 29, of Alton, was charged with domestic battery (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On Feb. 25 Singleton allegedly struck a household or family member in the face and head with a closed fist. He has a 2017 conviction for domestic battery out of Madison County. Bail was set at $40,000.

