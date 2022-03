On Monday, February 28, USF student Christopher Liang embarked on an "impulsive" last-minute trip from San Francisco to Irvine; he's yet to be heard from. Liang's brother posted a long, heartfelt Instagram post Thursday calling for the public’s help in locating his brother — who had rented a white Tesla Model 3 (with the license plate number 8NC906) to drive down the California coastline — since Liang has been out of contact since 5 p.m. Monday after calming he was resting at a Tesla Supercharger at Firebaugh; the missing individual has failed to return his rental car and has missed all plans previously made with friends in Irvine; Liang's older brother is "concerned for [his brother's] life," as the "erratic nature" of the trip, combined with his mental health issues, has made Liang's immediate family extremely concerned for his safety. [Instagram]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO