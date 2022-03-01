ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The worst speech in politics is now a BFD

By MAX TANI
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Ask any White House speechwriter what they think about the State of the Union address and you’ll get the same answer back:...

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Todd Young: ‘Shocked’ if 60 senators not for Russian energy sanctions

With help from Ben Lefebvre, Lee Hudson, Maggie Miller, Daniel Lippman and Andrew Desiderio. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Sen. TODD YOUNG (R-Ind.) thinks there’s a filibuster-proof majority of senators willing to back crushing sanctions on Russia’s energy sector — a step President JOE BIDEN and his European counterparts have so far refused to take.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Opinion | How Merrick Garland May Have Laid a Trap for Biden

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. Last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial dealings suffered a major upheaval when the two lead prosecutors handling the investigation abruptly resigned. It appears that Alvin Bragg, the newly elected district attorney who took over for Cy Vance at the start of the year, disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion that there is sufficient evidence at this time to criminally charge Trump with some form of business fraud. Bragg’s belief is not surprising, since, from the start, there were serious legal and evidentiary challenges for the investigation. Last week’s developments in Manhattan do not necessarily mean that Trump is in the clear with the office, but they provide further reason to doubt that he will ultimately be criminally charged.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
