Final Fantasy XIV encourages people to try out its Immerse Audio Pack add-on

This story contains spoilers for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The end of Eorzea is nigh, and I’m running around looking for ingredients for a superbread that will sustain its entire population on a space voyage to find a new planet. Panaloaf isn’t just any old type of bread, but a meticulously designed science experiment meant purely as a vessel for nutrition; since it’s a disaster ration, it can only be made using resources available on our spacecraft, which just so happens to be the moon. It goes without saying that panaloaf tastes like utter shit, and the thought of eating it for a day, much less a year or even a decade, is absolute hell.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO