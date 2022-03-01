ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV encourages people to try out its Immerse Audio Pack add-on

By Eliot Lefebvre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow important is your in-game audio experience to you? Final Fantasy XIV is hoping it’s pretty important, as one of its selling points for Endwalker has been the addition of the Embody Immerse Gamepack for...

