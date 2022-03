Here are a few thoughts from an educator: Regardless of how we feel about how Minneapolis or St. Paul schools have managed their budgets, we have a larger systemic crisis that was going on long before the pandemic ("MPS strikes; SPPS averts walkout," front page, March 8). Public schools are woefully understaffed for what society expects us to do. This is not news. It's been going on forever in American society. Teachers are being asked to take on duties that they neither have the resources to tackle or the appropriate training to execute with competence, mental-health needs topping the lengthy list.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO