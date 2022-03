Following the successful launch of the Leica Q2 Reporter, a black and white variant of the camera is now also available: the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter. With its particularly robust exterior, the model continues a long tradition of cameras that were specifically developed for press and reportage photographers – ensuring complete reliability, even in the most adverse conditions and you can now pick up this new Monochrom camera for £5,250 either at Wex or Leica UK. If you happen to be in Australia, this camera will set you back AU$9,090 direct from the Leica Store or for a touch less from Aussie retailer DigiDirect – available for pre-order right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO