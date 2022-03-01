ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle hits four-month low, live cattle weakens

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures dropped to a four-month low on Tuesday and live cattle futures eased as Wall Street tumbled, traders said. A surge in prices for grains used for livestock feed added pressure on feeder cattle, traders said. Corn and wheat...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 65-70 cents, corn steady-up 5 cents, soy up 15-20 cents

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 65 to 70 cents per bushel * Massive gains expected in wheat for the fourth straight day as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils global supply chain for wheat. * U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly U.S. export sales of wheat totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 67-1/2 cents at $11.26-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 40-3/4 cents, at $11.16 a bushel while MGEX May spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $10.74 a bushel. CORN - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures rising on expectations that U.S. exporters will pick up extra business due to supply disruptions in the Black Sea region. * Export sales of corn totaled 707,900 tonnes in latest reporting week, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 600,000 to 1.6 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 337,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded up 5 cents at $7.30 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Strong exports, concerns about crop shortfalls in South America support soybeans. But gains seen limited by market consolidation after recent rally, traders say. * USDA reported soybean export sales of 2.243 million tonnes, near the high end of analysts' expectations for 1.2 million to 2.35 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2021/22 and 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in 2022/23. * CBOT May soybeans rose 18-1/4 cents to $16.81-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end mixed as profit-taking clips demand-led gains

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Thursday as the market rallied on strong demand but later retreated as traders pocketed profits with prices hovering near recent multiyear highs. * The market remains extremely volatile amid uncertainty about how long the Russian invasion of Ukraine will affect edible oil exports from the Black Sea region. The two countries account for about 80% of global sunflower oil exports. * CBOT May soybeans settled 4-3/4 cents higher at $16.67-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT May soymeal finished $5.40 higher at $453.40 a ton, while May soyoil ended 1.06 cents lower at 74.81 cents per lb. * Traders continue to monitor crop conditions in South America. Rains in Argentina's drought-hit farm belt over recent days have improved conditions, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 2.243 million tonnes, near the high end of analysts' expectations for 1.2 million to 2.35 million tonnes. * The USDA also reported private sales of 66,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes for delivery in 2022/23. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cattle producers ‘optimistic’ despite high feed costs

While feed costs have not decreased much since the start of winter, feed remains readily available and there is a good deal of optimism in the beef industry. “The Jan. 1 (USDA) inventory report showed cow numbers were down significantly across the nation, but in Iowa cow numbers were up by 60,000,” says Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and Extension beef specialist with Iowa State University. “That’s the largest of any state, and it shows producers are optimistic.”
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to hit 14-year high on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday to hit a 14-year high, as damage to Ukraine's export infrastructure following Russia's invasion raised concerns over longer-term disruptions to supply from the Black Sea region. Corn rose 1.8% and soybeans were up 0.8%. The...
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat surges by daily limit, at 14-year peak on Black Sea supply worry

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged by as much as the daily 75-cent trading limit on Thursday to the highest level in 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut off shipments from the region that supplies nearly a third of global exports. * Benchmark CBOT May wheat ended at $11.34 a bushel, up the expanded daily 75-cent limit. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since March 2008. * CBOT July and September contracts also closed limit-up. * K.C. May wheat settled up the daily 75-cent limit at $11.50-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat was up 60 cents at $11.18-1/4. * Trading limits for CBOT and K.C. wheat will remain at 75 cents for Friday's session, CME Group said. * The threat to wheat supplies from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been exacerbated by a shift in global stocks away from major exporters such as the United States and European Union, undermining their effectiveness as a cushion in times of crisis. * Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil, with two cargoes purchased by Egypt's state buyer stuck at Ukrainian ports, other deliveries at risk, and prices soaring, traders say. * Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said net U.S. wheat export sales in the week ended Feb. 24 totaled 369,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 925,000 tonnes. * Turkey's state grain board TMO told traders it will cut its tender for wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes because of high prices. * Bangladesh and Jordan issued fresh tenders for wheat. * Algeria will allow French wheat imports in March because of disruption to Black Sea shipments, traders said on Thursday, overturning a recent exclusion that had hit the EU's biggest wheat exporter. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm incomes could see boost from grain rally - Chicago Fed

CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - The current rally of U.S. grain and oilseed prices could help bolster American farm incomes this year, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine roils commodity markets over fears of massive disruption of exports from the Black Sea region, an economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat contracts rise, and fall, by daily limit amid volatile trading

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures dropped by an expanded daily limit in deferred contracts on Wednesday - while the most-active contract climbed by the daily limit - in volatile trading fueled by the Ukraine crisis. * Wheat rose sharply against corn and soybeans as traders appeared to be exiting long corn/short wheat and long soy/short wheat spread positions, analysts said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of short-covering. * Losses in deferred contracts also signaled expectations among grain traders that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will only keep wheat supplies off the global market for the short term, analysts said. * Most-active May wheat during the session surged 75 cents to a 14-year high of $10.59 a bushel. December wheat plummeted 75 cents to $8.57-1/2 and March 2023 wheat dropped 75 cents to $8.32-1/4. * CBOT May wheat was up the 75-cent limit at $10.59 a bushel while December wheat temporarily traded limit down during the session. * K.C. May wheat last traded up 72-1/4 cents at $10.75-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX May spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $10.63-1/4. * The markets were volatile as traders assessed how long the Russia-Ukraine conflict would last and whether it would hamper plantings of spring wheat crops. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports. * Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans slump, despite exports, as rain eases South America dry conditions

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell sharply on Wednesday as rainfall eased dry conditions in Brazilian and Argentine grain areas, analysts said. * Heavy rains in Argentina's farm belt and expectations of more to come are alleviating fears about a prolonged drought hitting crops after a dry start of the year, with some forecasters even concerned that too much water could affect soy and corn harvests. * The market remains extremely volatile, analysts said, as investors jockey to set positions amid uncertainty about how long the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact oilseed exports from the Black Sea region. * CBOT May soybeans settled down 27 cents at $16.63 a bushel. * CBOT May soymeal finished $6.30 lower at $448 a ton. * CBOT May soyoil ended 0.34 cent lower at 75.87 cents per lb. * There is also some sense among traders that U.S. and world farmers have sold their crops on this recent rally, and the market is now seeing a weakening of the basis in the cash market, one grain analyst said. * China bought soybeans from the United States on Tuesday as American cargoes were competitive against Brazilian shipments, despite it being the peak period for South American soy export. * Exporters struck deals to sell 266,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, with 198,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 68,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. * Exporters also cut deals to sell 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, with 198,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA also said on Wednesday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 14-year peak on Ukraine crisis in volatile trading

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose by their daily limit to a 14-year high on Wednesday as the conflict in Ukraine raised major concerns about grain supplies that will be available from the Black Sea region. Corn futures reached their highest price since December...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria hampering grain exports, producers say

SOFIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Extra customs checks by Bulgaria are slowing grain vessel loadings in what companies fear is an attempt to halt exports in response to the conflict in Ukraine, a producers group said on Thursday. Traders say that Bulgaria is among European Union countries seeing extra export...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures swing high and low as Ukraine war fuels uncertainty

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis fueled a sharp divide between nearby U.S. wheat futures and deferred contracts on Wednesday as some traders looked beyond the near-term supply shock from halted exports. Volatility in the market shook traders working to determine how long Russia's invasion will keep grain...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

* Wheat up 40% this week war chokes Black Sea exports * Chicago corn hits highest since 2012, soybeans ease (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped over 6% on Friday to hit their daily trading limit on deepening fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause massive disruption to supply from two of the world's top grain exporting nations. Overnight news of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant as Russian forces seized control of the site added to investor jitters, sending share prices sliding. Corn rose to its highest in nearly a decade, as the market also wrestled with the potential loss of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian corn exports. Soybeans edged lower, pressured by improved growing conditions in South America and profit-taking in vegetable oil markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up by its 75-cent daily limit, or 6.6%, at $12.09 a bushel, a new 14-year high. The contract had also ended Thursday's session with a 75-cent limit-up rise. So far this week the contract is up 40%. On Euronext, spot March set a new record high for the Paris-based futures market at 401.00 a tonne, reaching the 400-euro threshold for the first time. "The demand for wheat on the physical market in (nearby) delivery is unprecedented, as buyers face delivery defaults for Black Sea origins," consultancy Agritel said. With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternatives. Algeria will allow suppliers to send French wheat in March, overturning a recent exclusion of France in its tenders, due to disruption to Black Sea supply, traders said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil. CBOT corn gained 1.6% to $7.59-1/2 a bushel, after earlier reaching its highest since October 2012 at $7.72. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.5% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said exporters sold 337,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Some traders predict the Ukraine conflict could shift up to 300 million bushels (7.6 million tonnes) of additional corn demand to the United States, said Karl Setzer, a commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is studying whether waiving biofuel blending mandates could help offset a surge in prices for food ingredients such as corn and soyoil, sources said. Prices at 1003 GMT Last Change Pct Move End Ytd Pct 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1209.00 75.00 6.61 770.75 56.86 CBOT corn 759.50 11.75 1.57 593.25 28.02 CBOT soy 1658.75 -9.00 -0.54 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 385.25 19.00 5.19 276.75 39.21 Paris rape 809.50 -0.25 -0.03 754.00 7.36 WTI crude oil 109.25 1.58 1.47 75.21 45.26 Euro/dlr 1.10 -0.01 -0.46 1.1368 -3.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's wheat prices soar on supply concerns, Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China's wheat prices on Thursday topped 3,000 yuan per tonne for the first time this week as the war between two major wheat exporters Russia and Ukraine has fuelled panic in a market already worried over a domestic supply crunch, traders and analysts said. Wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU farms need fallow land, fertiliser aid to replace Ukraine wheat - InVivo

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - The European Union should let farmers cultivate fallow land and offer aid for rising fertiliser prices so the bloc can help replace millions of tonnes of Ukrainian wheat that may be lost due to war, French agricultural group InVivo said. Russia's week-old invasion of Ukraine...
AGRICULTURE

