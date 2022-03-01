ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Kings Of Napa’ Creator Janine Sherman Barrois Talks Extortionist’s Identity And More King Family Drama From Tonight’s Finale Episode!

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Ars_0eSqeYgl00

Tonight is the night! The finale episode of season 1 of ‘Kings Of Napa’ airs at 8/7 c on OWN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RcxV_0eSqeYgl00

Source: Gloria Mesa / Courtesy

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with ‘Kings of Napa’ creator and showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois ahead of tonight’s season finale to talk about the anticipation around the unveiling of the extortionist and the excitement over a potential second season. Keep reading for the interview – we promise no spoilers!

Janeé Bolden: On social media there’s a ton of talk around the finale and Season 2, how does that feel?

Janine Sherman Barrois: I think people are really excited. If they found the show and they watched it, I think people love it and they’re starting to get in with the characters and they’re addicted with different characters. It’s a great feeling to see people get with Team August or Team Dana or they’re like “I love Bridgett!” People are all into Rose and Dana’s dynamic and the other women’s dynamic, Vanessa and her sister Melanie. People are saying the one liners of Aunt Yvette. I wanted to do a drama with humorous tones in it, I wanted it to feel aspirational. I love listening and seeing how Twitter reacts to it because they’re into it.

Janeé Bolden: Do you get a thrill out of keeping the fans guessing about the identity of the extortionist?

Janine Sherman Barrois: Yeah I do, (laughs), it’s really funny because I try to throw people the other way, like I’ll retweet, I think it should be somebody who you don’t expect and this is definitely going to be someone they’re not expecting. I’m definitely thrilled by people not guessing it. I did see one person hit it on the head of who it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUctn_0eSqeYgl00

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

Janeé Bolden: Did you not retweet or did you retweet?

Janine Sherman Barrois: I think I liked it. I don’t think I retweeted, I was like ooh she’s right on it. I’m super excited.

Janeé Bolden: Do you see Kings of Napa as a soap opera? I’ve seen it described that way.

Janine Sherman Barrois: I think it’s a drama that has soap elements, I was not shying away from the nighttime drama that has soapiness. I think it’s supposed to be campy and it’s supposed to be grounded in the realness of the family but it’s also a little heightened. Whenever you have a family and they’re working on a business and there’s money, there’s this tendency for people to say oh it’s soapy but I don’t look at that like oh that’s pejorative. I think some of our best shows of memory have soap in them. That can be whether you’re looking at “Brothers and Sisters” or you’re looking at “Gossip Girl.” Soap is not a bad connotation.

JB: The King family has some serious boundary issues — there is not a family member that is not somewhat inappropriate. Are they inspired by people you know at all? How much fun is it having them throw everyday morals out the window?

JSB: I think people are complicated. I think people within families are complicated. I think if you go to any kind of family reunion or you go to a funeral or you go to a wedding, the drama and the soap of your family comes out. Somebody hates somebody else. Someone doesn’t like someone, someone knows a secret about someone. You could be drinking, having your grandmother’s 7 up cake in the back porch of a house in the middle of the South and you will find out all the dirt about your family.  That is really real and that is relatable. Oftentimes, family is not forced to be together all the time so we see that heightened drama only at those birthdays or funerals or whatever. In this dynamic, they’re all working together.

In this case I do think there are boundary issues, they have done some things to each other that is not necessarily forgivable but they are going to work through their problems and learn from them. That’s how they feel. Most families have these secrets that either hit the fan at someone point in your lifetime or they simmer and they break families apart. I think in this case you’re seeing a family where things simmered and now they’ve hit the fan and they’re being forced to deal with each other in these issues and it’s a lot. They’re a lot and they say things that are a lot to each other.  Some of them are quippy and funny, some hit you in the jugular, but I think families are more dramatic and messy than we give them credit for. I think most families are messy.

The thing about the messiness of families is you’re not supposed to talk about it. If you talk about the messiness too much someone in your family goes, ‘We don’t talk about that. You’re not supposed to say that.’ Well this family, they’re on TV and we’re dramatizing it and they need to talk about it.

JB: Dana is probably my favorite character but it’s close because Aunt Yvette has great zingers too — which is your favorite to write?

JSB: I’m just going to talk about the uniqueness of Dana’s character. He’s so fundamentally unique. I saw Rance Nix in a short at ABFF when I was doing press for “Claws” and I was screening a short of my own as well and when he came on the screen I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ He blew me away. And I rewrote this part for him because I just thought he was so dynamic.

This guy that has all of these power issues. He feels he is the best, he feels he is the smartest and the strongest. He’s funny with his tongue and he’s able to whip out the one-liners really fast and he says it like it is and he’s unapologetic for it. It’s not until the end of the season where him and Rose have their unpacking of this horrendous secret he has that you see this part of him sitting at his desk calling her desperately, realizing that the tough demeanor that he shows to everyone every single day is punctured.

I think he is utterly compelling. I put up a compilation of his one-liners and I get 50,000 hits on it.  People love him. I hope more people watch the show and find him because I think his character, especially for a Black person to be a well-dressed, intellectual, oldest of the family, Vineyard COO and be who he is, is just unique. He has so much swagger, he has so much style. He is so brilliant. He’s just a star and he jumps off the screen.

I think they are all so so so talented. I think everyone is unique in their own.  Eboneé who is just a force and a beast in her league, I’m not picking favorites. For a myriad of reasons Dana needs to exist on screen and I think this guy Rance Nix embodies that.

‘Kings of Napa’ airs at 8p EST /7p CST on OWN tonight. Will you be watching?

Who do YOU think the extortionist is?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Napagang Kingsofnapa
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘Double Cross’ Exclusive Clip: Erica Confronts Cintron Over THAT Big Baby Reveal But He Won’t Come Clean

On the latest episode airing this Thursday on ALLBLK, things are tense between Erica and Cintron after Erica's old college roommate Tiffany shockingly reveals that Cintron is the father of her child. Erica whose been advocating for "trust and honesty" in her relationship is rightfully pissed with Cintron over the paternity news, but her longtime love still won't come clean. "This is about you, Tiffany, and your child," says Erica while Cintron vehemently denies everything. "Just admit that you f***d her, just be honest about it!"
TV SERIES
Bossip

Hate It Or Love It? Jack Harlow To Star As “Billy Hoyle” In Kenya Barris Reboot Of The Classic ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

Jack Harlow To Star In White Men Can’t Jump Reboot. We damn sure didn’t see this coming but here it is. New reporting from Deadline reveals that white rapper Jack Harlow has been cast to play the iconic role of “Billy Hoyle” aka “Billy Ho” in Kenya Barris and Doug Hall’s reboot of the 90s classic White Men Can’t Jump. Some of you will remember that NBA baller Blake Griffin was announced to star in a reboot back in 2017 but it appears that the film never really got on a legit production track. At this time there isn’t a whole lot of information available about the new direction of the film or who will be playing opposite Harlow as “Sidney Deane” but Twitter is already rife with speculation, suggestions, and casting expertise.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Unhappy Young & Restless Fans Take Show to Task Over Jack’s Storyline: ‘What a Depressing Sod He’s Been Lately’

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Reggie Watts Teaches Kristen Kish To Beatbox On "Fast Foodies"

We’ve got something special for our foodies who are also hip-hop lovers. Our friends at truTV sent us a fun exclusive preview clip from this week’s episode of ‘Fast Foodies’ featuring comedian, beatboxer, vocal artist and musician Reggie Watts joins the chefs to drop some beats and eat some meats. AND he’s not just there to learn he’s also sharing his own skills with Kristen. Check out the clip below to see what that mouf do — or don’t!
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Zendaya Supports Boyfriend Tom Holland And His New Movie 'Uncharted'

Zendaya has always kept her personal life fairly private, but since going public with boyfriend Tom Holland, she’s letting fans in on some more behind-the-scenes moments. Rumors have been swirling that the former Disney Channel star and her Spider-Man costar were dating since their first film together in 2017. While the actual timeline of their relationship is still up in the air, the couple was spotted kissing in Los Angeles in 2021, finally confirming their romantic relationship (against their will) and sending fans into a frenzy.
MOVIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy