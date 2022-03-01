ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden issues sanctions in response to Russian invasion

By Matthew Schmitz
The Northern Light
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Feb. 24, US President Joe Biden announced a slew of new sanctions against Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions, according to Biden, are designed to inflict long-term pain on Russia while minimizing the effects on the western world. “We are going...

www.thenorthernlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Sean Parnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Us Military#Un Security Council#Russian#Republican#Senate#The European Union#French#Canadian
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Washington Times

China shared U.S. intelligence on Ukraine crisis with Russia

China’s government took U.S. intelligence provided to convince Beijing to join American-led efforts to head off a military attack on Ukraine and shared it with Russia, according to a person familiar with the activity. Intelligence-sharing with a major U.S. adversary is unusual but was part of repeated diplomatic efforts...
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy