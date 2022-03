A bank robbery took place Monday afternoon and now the Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the individual responsible. They reached out to share details Monday on the Duluth Police Department's official Facebook page. They report that at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday, February 28, Duluth Police Officers were dispatched to the National Bank of Commerce, located on West Superior Street for a call of a robbery.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO