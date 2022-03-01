These 2 Americans are risking their lives to help Ukrainian refugees

Lisa, a Ukrainian woman who escaped Kyiv and is currently in western Ukraine and who also asked that her last name not be used for safety purposes, appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight, where she spoke about the effectiveness of the disinformation campaign that the Russian government is currently running on its citizens. Lisa said that her parents live in Russia, and believe the propaganda they are fed on a daily basis. Even her own evidence wasn’t enough to convince them that the Russian military is doing anything wrong.

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO