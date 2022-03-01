ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out vs. Nets

 7 days ago

VanVleet (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Michael Grange...

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch, exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents is concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
Nuggets' Will Barton: Listed as questionable

Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
Patrick Beverley Was Messing Around With A T-Shirt Gun In The Fourth Quarter As The Timberwolves Blew Out The Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley is the sort of player that gets a lot of hate from fans around the league but is absolutely adored by the fans of the team he's on. His hustle, energy and never-say-die attitude make him easy to like when he plays for your team, and can make it easy to ignore some of the other parts of his game. He's also an exemplary teammate, something he's showing in Minnesota during the Timberwolves' excellent run of form.
