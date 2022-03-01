Hawks' John Collins: Out as expected

The Los Angeles Lakers made what appears to be their final roster moves of the 2021-22 season after the All-Star break by waiving DeAndre Jordan, who struggled mightily in his playing time with the Lakers, to make room for D.J. Augustin. They also added Wenyen Gabriel via a two-way contract.
The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
After being ruled out of Monday's game with "significant knew soreness, nobody was expecting LeBron James to get much attention tonight. But once the game was rolling, James went viral online after he was caught enjoying a bag of popcorn on the sidelines. It's a pretty dark and mysterious look...
Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Larry was wildly successful in the NBA, winning multiple NBA championships while solidifying himself as one of the all-time greats, and helping make the Boston Celtics one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA.
The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
With 19 games left in the regular season, getting John Collins back in Friday’s win vs. the Wizards gives the Hawks quite a boost. Collins had missed seven games with a right foot strain, an injury that had been bothering him on and off before he re-tweaked it in the Hawks’ loss to the Spurs on Feb. 11. He’s not 100% yet, but is trying to manage the injury down the stretch of the season, as the Hawks jockey for position in the Eastern Conference’s tight playoff and play-in tournament race (Atlanta, Brooklyn and Charlotte are all tied at 2.5 games back from No. 7 seed Toronto as of Monday afternoon).
Huerter (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Huerter suffered the injury during Friday's win over the Wizards and will be sidelined for at least one additional contest. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Bucks. In his absence, Lou Williams and Delon Wright figure to see increased run.
The Atlanta Hawks listed John Collins as a starter for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Collins will get the start Monday while Danilo Gallinari rotates in off the bench. Collins has a $6,000 salary on tonight's FanDuel slate and is projected to score 31.9 fantasy points, with 16.6 points,...
Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina was the final one that Mike Krzyzewski will take part in as the longtime coach will retire following the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina came away with a 94-81 win over their arch rivals, but that wasn't where the rivalry stopped. Following the final...
The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
There's only a handful of weeks remaining in the 2021-22 regular season as the NBA enters its stretch run to the playoffs. Unfortunately, many teams, including top contenders in each conference, are still shorthanded as they deal with injuries to key players. In the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns point guard...
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Kevin Huerter (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Huerter will miss his first game since the turn of the new year while he deals with a shoulder issue. Huerter's absence could open up extra minutes for Lou Williams against the Pistons tonight....
The Washington Wizards put up a serious fight on Friday night as the team faced off against the Atlanta Hawks but fell, 117-114. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did all they could, combining for 50 points to lead the team. However, both veterans were vocal on what ultimately decided the game – free throws.
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
ALBUQUERQUE - The No. 6 Organ Mountain girls basketball team fell 61-53 in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals at No. 3 La Cueva on Tuesday.
La Cueva will face No. 2 Hobbs at The Pit on Thursday in the semifinals.
Philadelphia 76ers fans have had March 10 circled on their calendars ever since the team traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. They’re hoping for the chance to boo the two-time All-Star who stopped wanting to play for them. Simmons, of course, cited mental health struggles...
Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
