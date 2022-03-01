Hawks' John Collins: Out as expected

With 19 games left in the regular season, getting John Collins back in Friday’s win vs. the Wizards gives the Hawks quite a boost. Collins had missed seven games with a right foot strain, an injury that had been bothering him on and off before he re-tweaked it in the Hawks’ loss to the Spurs on Feb. 11. He’s not 100% yet, but is trying to manage the injury down the stretch of the season, as the Hawks jockey for position in the Eastern Conference’s tight playoff and play-in tournament race (Atlanta, Brooklyn and Charlotte are all tied at 2.5 games back from No. 7 seed Toronto as of Monday afternoon).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO