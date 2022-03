Question: I am a new parent and I am not sure if I am doing this child car seat thing properly. Is there somewhere I can go to find out if I am doing it right? Thank you. Answer: Congratulations on parenthood! I know the feeling and there will only be more questions as time goes on. For child passenger safety, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has a map that you can click on for your area, and it will bring you to a “car seat check.” dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/child-passenger-safety/Pages/car-seat-checks.aspx.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO