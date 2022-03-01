Southern Baptist Convention president won't seek 2nd term

Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week. In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually. Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO