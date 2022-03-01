ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Baptist Convention president won't seek 2nd term

By DEEPA BHARATH - Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Litton, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the United...

www.timesdaily.com

13 WHAM

Democrats fear losing the House as 31 members won't seek reelection

WASHINGTON (TND) — Democrats are facing an uphill battle as more members are retiring or eyeing a Senate seat, hurting the party's chances of holding onto the House. Republicans only need to flip five seats to take control of the House this November. Losing that majority, experts say, is likely playing a role in the rush of retirements announced this cycle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Daily

Attorney seeks to stop special election for Inhofe's seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A high-profile Oklahoma attorney is asking the state Supreme Court to stop the special election for Oklahoma’s open U.S. Senate seat, arguing the U.S. Constitution does not allow a special election to fill the post until it's vacant. Support local journalism reporting on your...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Protestant
Gazette

State Rep. Tim Geitner announces he won't seek reelection to 3rd term

Assistant House Minority Leader Tim Geitner won't seek a third term in the legislature this fall, the Falcon Republican announced late Thursday. Geitner, who holds the No. 2 House GOP leadership spot, said in an email to supporters that he wants to spend more time with the two sons he and his wife, El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner, teach at home.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen Won’t Seek Re-Election

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota redistricting is forcing some incumbent legislators to tough decisions. On Wednesday, Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen announced she won’t be running for re-election. The 41-year-old native of Puerto Rico became the first person of color to lead a caucus in Minnesota politics. New state legislative boundaries put López Franzen in the same district as longtime DFL Sen. Ron Latz. It came down to running against a fellow Democrat or moving to another district. López Franzen says she will fulfill her term representing Edina and parts of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
MINNESOTA STATE
Durango Herald

New Mexico lawmaker pleads not guilty, won’t seek reelection

SANTA FE – A New Mexico lawmaker charged with drunken driving during this year’s Legislative session won’t seek re-election, according to a statement from her lawyer. “It has been an honor to serve the constituents of House District 26 for the past ten years. I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I send my sincerest thank you to everyone who has supported me over my tenure as State Representative,” Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis said, a statement shared by her attorney, Kitren Fischer.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
West Linn Tidings

Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week. In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually. Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill...
WEST LINN, OR
Times Daily

Amid abortion rights threat, OB-GYNs more vocal with support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As the Supreme Court mulls whether to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists filed a brief against the state law, calling it “fundamentally at odds with the provision of safe and essential healthcare.”. Support local journalism reporting...
U.S. POLITICS
The Sanford Herald

Mann won't seek third term as mayor

After two terms as mayor, Chet Mann will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement Monday, and it was confirmed by The Sanford Herald. When asked why he would not be running for a third term, he said he did a lot of thinking over the weekend before making his decision.
SANFORD, NC

