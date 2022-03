Head coach Steve Nash confirmed Simmons (back) will rejoin the team in Philadelphia ahead of Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, though Simmons won't play in the game and remains without a clear timeline to make his Nets debut, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. "He's on our team, he needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit," Nash said, acknowledging that he expects Simmons to receive a cold reception from the 76ers' fans. "Maybe it never goes away, but the first time it's always nice to kind of deal with it and move on."

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO