Joey King & Steven Piet Engaged

Joey King and Steven Piet got engaged last month. See the pics here!

King announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

She went on, “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

They kept the engagement under wraps for weeks, she revealed. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven gushed over King, too, writing on his account, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.”

Piet told her, “You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Friends showered the couple with love in the comments. On Joey’s account, Camila Mendes wrote, “congrats joey!!! 😍” and Ginnifer Goodwin shared, “Congraaaaaats!” Madeline Brewer couldn’t contain her excitement, writing, “oh my god!!!!!! congratulations!!!”

According to Just Jared, the couple recently celebrated their three-year anniversary. Joey and Steven met on the set of “The Act” in 2019. King starred in the Hulu series, while Piet directed some of the episodes.

The couple recently took a trip to Costa Rica, and Joey shared some fun shots on Instagram.