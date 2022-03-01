ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Joey King & Steven Piet Engaged

extratv
extratv
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVuDl_0eSqZbdH00

Joey King and Steven Piet got engaged last month. See the pics here!

King announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

She went on, “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISclM_0eSqZbdH00

They kept the engagement under wraps for weeks, she revealed. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven gushed over King, too, writing on his account, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.”

Piet told her, “You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Friends showered the couple with love in the comments. On Joey’s account, Camila Mendes wrote, “congrats joey!!! 😍” and Ginnifer Goodwin shared, “Congraaaaaats!” Madeline Brewer couldn’t contain her excitement, writing, “oh my god!!!!!! congratulations!!!”

According to Just Jared, the couple recently celebrated their three-year anniversary. Joey and Steven met on the set of “The Act” in 2019. King starred in the Hulu series, while Piet directed some of the episodes.

The couple recently took a trip to Costa Rica, and Joey shared some fun shots on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

“Law & Order: SVU” actor Ned Eisenberg has died at the age of 65. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia revealed that he lost his battle with cancer over the weekend. She told TMZ, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood, 30, and Democratic political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 38, are ready to take the next step in their relationship!. On Monday, Underwood announced their engagement. He told People magazine, “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Joey King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congrats#Hulu
Daily Mail

Joey King is engaged! Actress reveals director beau Steven Piet proposed while on romantic desert holiday: 'I never knew happiness could be so powerful!'

Joey King revealed she's engaged to her director beau Steven Piet with gorgeous images shared to Instagram on Tuesday. The 22-year-old actress posted a carousel of snaps to social media just one week after the proposal, which happened on third anniversary of them becoming a couple. 'I never knew happiness...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Divorcing Bobby Boyd: 'Not a Lack of Love'

Josh Flagg of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles" posted a surprise announcement on Instagram Friday, revealing that he and husband Bobby Boyd are calling it quits. "Bobby and I are divorcing - This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion," he told his followers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Johnny Brown of 'Good Times' Dies at 84

Johnny Brown, Bookman on the classic Norman Lear sitcom "Good Times," died March 2 at 84, his family announced Friday. In an anguished Instagram post Friday, Brown's Broadway actress daughter Sharon Catherine Brown, wrote, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

There's Nothing Traditional About Joey King's Engagement Manicure

Joey King is engaged to long-time boyfriend Steven Piet, and she announced the news to the world by showing off her cool engagement ring and equally distinctive nail art. The "Kissing Booth" actor posted a series of engagement photos on March 1 with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. In the second photo of the carousel, King gave the camera a close-up look at her ring finger and the striking, dark nail polish that coated her fingertips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
Popculture

'Kissing Booth' Star Joey King Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Kissing Booth star Joey King. The actress reveals she's been engaged to her boyfriend producer/director Steven Piet for one month. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful," she wrote under the picture of the two embracing for a tight kiss on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Joey King’s Engaged, And Her Pricy Ring Is Super Unique

Congrats are in order for Joey King and Steven Piet! The actor and executive producer duo have been dating since 2019, and they announced their engagement on Instagram on March 1. Taking to the ‘gram, King wrote, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive... Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.” Not to mention, she got a ~beautiful~ piece of jewelry to mark the occasion. King’s unique engagement ring is stunning, but it has a steep price tag to go with it. So let’s talk details.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy