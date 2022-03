VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District Board of Trustees has voted unanimously on a superintendent appointee. The board voted unanimously in favor of Kirk Shrum. Shrum will begin working with Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza on May 16, before assuming full responsibilities on July, 1. According to VUSD, Shrum was selected after the […]

VISALIA, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO