TV Series

‘Kung Fu’ Exclusive Clip: A Home Intruder Puts Nicky’s Skills to the Test

extratv
extratv
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2rez_0eSqZX3F00

“Kung Fu” is back on The CW March 9, and “Extra” has a sneak peek at what’s in store.

We know that going into Season 2, Nicky Shen, a martial arts expert and vigilante, is set up for a major showdown with her cousin Mia.

Now, “Extra” has an exclusive clip of Nicky (Olivia Liang) battling with a home intruder that very well could be Mia. Watch the action-packed clip below!

For more on what’s in store this season on “Kung Fu,” watch the trailer!

spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 2.02 - Year of the Tiger: Part 2 - Press Release

"Year of the Tiger: Part 2" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV) TAKING DOWN RUSSELL TAN - In the midst of Lunar New Year festivities in Chinatown, Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to help her newly-discovered cousin Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) understand her new reality. Meanwhile, as Nicky and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) follow a lead involving one of Russell Tan's (guest star Kee Chan) mercenaries, Henry (Eddie Liu) keeps an eye on Mia at the community center. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) meets Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena), Harmony Dumpling's newest line cook and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is paid a surprise visit by his sister Juliet (guest star Annie Q.) Finally, Zhilan is forced to confront her past. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#202). Original airdate 3/16/2022.
TV & VIDEOS
WISH-TV

Season 2 of ‘Kung Fu’ premieres Wednesday on WISH-TV

“I keep saying I can’t even call it a dream come true because I keep saying, I truly have not dreamt that this could be possible.”. This is how actress Olivia Liang who plays Nicky in “Kung Fu” feels about being able to be a part of this project.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kung Fu: Althea Works at a New Start Up in Exclusive Season 2 Premiere Clip

Kung Fu returns for its second season on Wednesday night and ahead of the season premiere, "Year of the Tiger: Part 1", The CW has provided us an exclusive clip from the episode. In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video player above, Althea (Shannon Dang) has returned to the workforce, but soon discovers that maybe her professional goals and the goals of her new employer might. not exactly align.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

Shannon Dang “Lives Vicariously” Through Her Kung Fu Character’s Wardrobe

Shannon Dang was always destined to be a performer. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Dang grew up watching the likes of Brenda Song on the Disney Channel and began dancing when she was just three years old. After making her professional debut with the Los Angeles Sparks’ kids dance team at age 13, she danced three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, which included performing at Super Bowl LIII, before calling time on her career in 2019. But while she had already completed her undergraduate degree in business administration at the University of California, Riverside, Dang realized that part of herself still longed to be in front of the camera as an actor.
Collider

'Kung Fu' Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The CW's Kung Fu is back to fight another day. One woman’s journey to keep the peace will be challenged more than ever, and the streets of San Francisco are sure to run red with sword fights and flying kicks once more. The first season of Kung Fu saw a fantastic and bold re-imagining of the original 1970s television series under the same name, and hopefully, the upcoming installment will continue in that direction.
TV SERIES
