Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Introduces Resolution Showing Support For Democratic Ukraine

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
 7 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow led a congressional delegation to Ukraine in December and met with Ukrainian leaders last week while at the Munich security conference. On Monday, Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, introduced a resolution with a Republican congressman from Ohio.

The resolution reaffirms the United States’ unwavering support for a secure, independent and democratic Ukraine.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. (credit: CBS)

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, he received a classified briefing Monday from the Biden administration and urged the administration to send more weapons to Ukraine. Crow is also a member of the Armed Services Committee.

Crow told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd that Russian President Putin won’t stop at Ukraine.

“I do think Vladimir Putin will take it beyond Ukraine because his overall goal is to rebuild the Soviet empire… rebuild that. Ukraine is the first step but he looks to non-NATO European countries to the north and south so there’s a distinction between NATO and non-NATO countries,” said Crow.

Crow goes on to say Putin is well aware of the NATO alliance’s article five which states an attack on one is an attack on all. He says Putin may not risk an attack on a NATO country but he says Ukraine is the front line where Putin needs to be stopped.

