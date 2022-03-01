ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

NCH holds town hall on proposed center for heart patients in Naples

By Lydia Nusbaum
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyFJE_0eSqYihj00

NAPLES, Fla. — NCH has put forth a proposal to build a new facility for heart and cardiovascular patients.

NCH wants to replace the current three-story Telford Building with the newly proposed six-story facility. It would be a heart, stroke, and vascular facility.

Naples resident Dora Ranj loves the idea of having the facility near her home.

“Absolutely agree with it,” she said. “Very happy about it. Close to the hospital.”

NCH said the facility will provide help more quickly to patients when they have a stroke or heart attack.

“From what I understand of the cardiac center, it’s going to be utilized robotic surgery, which is very exciting,” said city council member Beth Petrunoff. “I look forward to seeing their proposal. I am obliged as a city council member to keep an open mind so that’s exactly what I’m going to do going into these discussions.”

But there are concerns about the building’s height. Buildings in this area are not allowed to be taller than 42 feet, according to the city charter.

NCH said the proposed building would be about the same height as Baker Hospital downtown.

Several city council members did not want to give an opinion on the height of the building should be allowed until they heard NCH’s proposal later this month.

One Councilmember said the council may consider refining the property so the building can be built at the six-story height.

More details on the project can be found HERE.

We reached out to NCH for an interview but they did not have time before the 5 p.m. town hall Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

WASHINGTON/LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head...
POLITICS
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn't 'tenable'

(CNN) — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland's proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland's proposal was "tenable," just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force's Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Health
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Hospital#Councilmember
The Hill

Senate passes postal reform bill

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to reform the Postal Service, sending the bill to President Biden 's desk. Senators voted 79-19 on the legislation, which makes financial and operational reforms to the U.S. Postal Service. The bill passed the House earlier this year. "This bill, which has been 15...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy