ClearPoint Neuro: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 7 days ago
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro reported...

Benzinga

Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surgery Partners beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $61.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NexTier Oilfield: Q4 Earnings Insights

NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NexTier Oilfield beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $294.68 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apellis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.61 versus an estimate of $-1.54. Revenue was up $189.71 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Rackspace Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rackspace Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $61.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Celldex Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celldex Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $3.45 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares gained more than 10% on Tuesday after the company reported 9% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it will continue to grow sales once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes listed 10 reasons investors should...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salesforce.com beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $1.51 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Castle Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Castle Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was up $7.74 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Ready To Soar

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was trading up over 5% on Tuesday, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which were trading up about 2% and 3%, respectively, by early afternoon. The beaten down stock has suffered from a downturn in both the general markets and the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Stitch Fix Q2 Earnings

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stitch Fix beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $12.64 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Vanguard: Q4 Earnings Insights

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Vanguard missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $18.06 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evercore Upgrades Dell, Calls FY23 Outlook Conservative

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani upgraded the rating on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to Outperform from In-Line due to several factors, including what he called the company's "very conservative" for its 2023 fiscal year outlook. Daryanani believes Dell will surpass its Q1 FY22 forecasts due to "share gains across...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Ontrak Q4 Earnings

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ontrak beat estimated earnings by 9.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.65. Revenue was down $18.92 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Guidewire Software: Q2 Earnings Insights

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guidewire Software beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $24.57 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intercontinental Exchange

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
