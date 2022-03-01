As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs, Huskers think 'one voice' can be a benefit

West Virginia was in need of a game-ready Mike linebacker. Then they weren't. Then they were again. The Mountaineers headed into December knowing that senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo would be graduating and moving on. He said as much not only to the staff, but to the media during his Senior Day interviews. So, the staff went out and targeted one of the best JUCO linebackers in the country, a "bounceback" who already had Power Five experience - Lee Kpogba. When Chandler-Semedo then announced he was coming back, Kpogba was still there, ready to push for playing time. So, when Chandler-Semedo flip-flopped back out again, nothing had changed from the original plan for defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. He discusses that and his expectations for Kpogba as a Mountaineer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO