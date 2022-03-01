Pennsylvania names Big 33 team to face Maryland

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDVM) — The Maryland women’s basketball team will face No. 14 Indiana this Friday in their first game of the Big Ten tournament. This will be the third meeting between the two programs this season. Maryland last beat Indiana 67-64 at home on February 25 in their last game of the regular season. […]
On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
After a 20-win regular season, three Creighton players earned All-Big East honors Thursday. "I think we have a pretty deep team and I think this proves it," said sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek, a first-team selection. Morgan Maly was named sixth woman of the year and Lauren Jensen was on the...
Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
