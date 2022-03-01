ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Pennsylvania names Big 33 team to face Maryland

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania is ready for the 65th annual Big...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Omaha.com

Creighton's Emma Ronsiek named to All-Big East first team

After a 20-win regular season, three Creighton players earned All-Big East honors Thursday. "I think we have a pretty deep team and I think this proves it," said sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek, a first-team selection. Morgan Maly was named sixth woman of the year and Lauren Jensen was on the...
CREIGHTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy