Allentown man accused of shooting his brother

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh Valley District Attorney, Jim Martin, and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced Tuesday an arrest made in an attempted homicide shooting.

Police say, shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a home in the 500 block of Liberty Street for reports of a shooting.

According to law enforcement, Roberto Garcia Berrios, 39, of Allentown shot his brother, Jose Tejada, who was found on the scene by police with a single gunshot wound.

Officials say an investigation revealed Berrios was the shooter involved in the gunshot wound inflicted on Berrios. Police say Tejeda was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Berrios was arrested and taken into custody where he was denied bail and remanded to the Lehigh County Jail.

He is facing charges of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

