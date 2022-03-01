Florida Senate To Take Up "Miya's Law" To Beef Up Tenant Safety

A law designed to improve tenant safety following the death of an Orlando college student is another step closer to becoming law. The full senate Wednesday taking up Miya's Law named in honor of 19-year-old Miya Marcano found dead last September in the woods near her apartment complex. Foundation Spokeswoman Jodi Lewis says her parents are thrilled they can put their pain into purpose. Miya's law requires landlords to do extensive criminal and sex offender background checks on employees and ensures residents are given 24-hours notice before a master key is used to enter a unit. Orlando Sheriff's Deputies believe Miya,who grew up in Pembroke Pines, was killed by a maintenance worker who used a master key to get into her unit. He committed suicide days later.