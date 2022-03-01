ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Creates Work to Support Ukrainians

By Pam Robinson
 7 days ago
A Huntington artist has created a work to raise funds to support Ukrainians as they fight the Russian invasion of their country.

Efren Andaluz III, known as Andaluz the Artist, created an image of a Ukrainian man weeping as he bids farewell to his daughter as he prepares to leave for battle.

Andaluz said he was inspired to paint “Spread Love Not War” by a video that showed the separation.

“I just wanted to invoke a moral conscience on war,” he said.

The print is available as a free digital download or as a print for $19.99.

All proceeds from sales or direct donation will go to Razom of Ukraine a 501c organization.

