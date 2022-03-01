ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Body found on I-70, homicide investigation opened

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say they went to investigate somebody seen laying in gravel on I-70 westbound Tuesday morning, but ended up finding a dead body.

Troopers tell us they found a young black woman who was soon-after pronounced dead by medical personnel. Indiana State Police Detectives identified the victim as 21-year-old Dai-Ghia Hogan of Indianapolis, and say her family has been notified. Cause and manner of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say they do not have a description of any suspect or vehicle. Anyone traveling in that area during the early morning hours of Tuesday, who may have either witnessed this incident or vehicles turning into or out of the cross-over is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577 .

ISP tells us the investigation is ongoing and no further information is to be release at this time.

