Will you find any significant changes from the 2021 to the 2022 Jeep Wrangler? No, you won’t. This hardcore off-roading SUV remains basically unchanged from a year ago, but does that mean you should buy the older model? Maybe not; you might find that some of the small upgrades made to the 2022 version give you everything you want in an SUV. Regardless of the model year, if you’re looking for an SUV that takes you on the trails, the Wrangler is hard to beat.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO