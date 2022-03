If Santa Clara County can keep its rate of new daily Covid-19 cases down for the next seven days, it could see the lifting of its countywide mask mandate by next week. On Thursday, the county reported a seven-day rolling average of 501 new Covid-19 cases — below the 550-case threshold established on Feb. 9. When the number of new cases reached below that level — and stayed below for another week afterward — officials said they would lift the county's masking requirement for vaccinated people.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO