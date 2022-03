MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a vape store Thursday night. He entered the store, located near the corner of Fairview Avenue and Meridian Road, at about 8:30 p.m. the night of March 3. Meridian Police said he threatened the clerk with a weapon and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise before running away from the store.

