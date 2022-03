Rising global temperatures and a rapidly changing climate 183 million years ago may have created conditions conducive for preserving the soft and delicate bodies of dead marine animals at the time, a new study suggests.The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found the remains of squid-like vampyropods with ink sacs and ornate crustacean claws and fish with intact gills and eye tissue were well preserved in a similar manner in different locations across the world. It suggested that past climate change likely created the conditions needed for the fossilisation of these animal remains.“When I started the research, I had...

SCIENCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO