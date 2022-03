By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State University’s room and board rate could go up nearly four percent next school year. The proposed 3.5 percent increase would add $212 a semester to most students’ fees. That’s based on a standard double room and the most common meal plan. The proposal was endorsed by a trustee panel on Thursday. It goes to the full board for a final vote on Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO