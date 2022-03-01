ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arc’teryx Adds Rock Climber Ashima Shiraishi To Global Athlete Team

By SGB Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc’teryx Equipment announced it added rock climber Ashima Shiraishi to its ambassador team. Born in New York City, Shiraishi discovered climbing at age six and is the youngest to climb a V10 (Power of Silence) at age eight. At nine, she was the youngest to scale a V12 (Martini...

