Matt Reeves feared audiences might not understand 'complex narrative' of 'The Batman'

"I'm vengeance," growled Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in the first trailer for The Batman, scored to Nirvana's "Something In The Way." The teaser trailer, released during DC FanDome in 2020, offered a 134-second sneak peek at the gritty and grungy reboot as envisioned by Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves — or, at least, a quarter of it. "We've only shot 25% of the movie," Reeves said at virtual FanDome, "but there was no way I couldn't show part of the movie." Filming on The Batman had paused months earlier due to the pandemic, but fan reactions out of the event helped assuage fears about Reeves' vision for a rebooted Batman.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO