Spring into action to enter the KidsPost Poetry Contest

Fifteen students have been chosen as winners of 100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Art, Poetry, and Essay contest centered on curbing gun violence. The students, from B.E.S.T. Academy and Frederick Douglass High School, were separated into two divisions, with the ninth and 10th grade competing against each other, and the 11th and 12th grade competing against each other. The three categories were art, poem and essay, and a first, second, and third place winner in each category. The first place walked away with $500, the second won $300, and the third place took home $100.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO